Thousands Expected To March For Racial Justice And Police Reform In Washington

Thousands are expected to gather at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Friday for a march against police brutality and racism. The demonstration is being held on the 57th anniversary of the original March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, the seminal civil rights and economic inequality march that culminated in Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Friday’s march continues a momentous summer of reckoning over racism dominated by protests against police brutality and white supremacy, which were catalyzed by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless other Black people.

Protests have swelled again this week, after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, seven times in the back, leaving him gravely wounded and paralyzed.

Crowds began lining the National Mall early Friday morning ahead of the 11 a.m. event, which will feature speeches from the families of Floyd, Taylor, Blake and Eric Garner. The Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III and Reps. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) are also scheduled to address the march.

Demonstrators are following COVID-19 precautions, including wearing masks and undergoing temperature checks at the march’s entry point.

Organizers initially anticipated as many as 100,000 participants, but are now expecting about half as many, due to pandemic travel restrictions and the District of Columbia’s rule that travelers from COVID-19 hotspots must quarantine upon arriving.

In addition to protesting racism and police violence and calling for criminal justice reform, the march, organized by Sharpton’s National Action Network, aims to mobilize Americans to fill out the census and vote in the November elections.

