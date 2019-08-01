POLITICS

Marco Rubio’s Biblical ‘Abomination’ Tweet Backfires: 'Talking About Trump?'

"Are you trying to tell us something?" asked one person on Twitter.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) shared a passage about “abomination” from the Bible on his Twitter account Thursday, and many people said it reminded them of President Donald Trump.

Twitter users questioned whether Rubio had “turned” on the president with the post. After all, Rubio’s hometown newspaper The Miami Herald last week criticized him for his “pathetic response” to Trump’s “latest racist outrages.”

