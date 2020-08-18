Marco Rubio Decimated For Tweet Criticizing DNC For Celebrity Host Eva Longoria

Longoria, known best for her role on “Desperate Housewives,” has a long-running history of political activism, philanthropy and advocacy for disadvantaged groups. She’s been a vocal advocate of political issues faced by Latino communities and in 2012 created the Eva Longoria Foundation to help Latino families through education and entrepreneurship. She was also a top fundraiser for former President Barack Obama and national co-chair of his 2012 reelection campaign. She’s spoken at the last two Democratic National Conventions, in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2012 and Philadelphia in 2016. She also co-founded the Latino Victory Fund, an organization that works to build Latino representation in politics, which was the first national Latino group to endorse Joe Biden for president.