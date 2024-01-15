Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is all in for Donald Trump.
On the eve of the Iowa caucuses on Sunday, the Florida senator formally endorsed the four-times-indicted former president’s 2024 campaign.
Rubio explained his decision to back Trump over Ron DeSantis, the governor of his own state, and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
He wrote, “When Trump was in WH I achieved major policies I had worked on for years (like expanded Child Tax Credit & tough sanctions on regime in Cuba & Venezuela) because we had a President who didn’t cave to special interests or let bureaucrats block us.”
“I support Trump because that kind of leadership is the ONLY way we will get the extraordinary actions needed to fix the disaster Biden has created,” Rubio added.
Critics were quick to remind Rubio of his frequent trashing of Trump when running against him for the Republican nomination in 2016.
Eight years ago, Rubio slammed Trump as “erratic” and a “con man” who had “no ideas of any substance.”
Trump, meanwhile, repeatedly taunted Rubio with the nickname “Little Marco.”
The pai also traded jibes about the size of their manhoods.
Rubio, though, changed his tune following Trump’s victory over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.