Marco Rubio Makes A Very Poor GIF Choice To Predict How Florida Will Vote

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) got a severe Twitter roasting on Tuesday after he made a prediction about GOP voter turnout in Florida using a GIF of a literal blue wave.
The Republican senator fired off an Election Day tweet saying his home state is seeing historic percentages of GOP voter participation. There has been strong voter turnout in multiple Republican-leaning Florida counties, as well as in Broward County, Florida’s largest Democratic stronghold, according to the Herald-Tribune.
Rubio then followed up with this:
Florida, which President Donald Trump won narrowly in 2016, is a critical state in the race between Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden. Polls and preliminary vote counts show it will be a tight contest again in 2020.
Rubio, who is prone to Twitter gaffes, baffled critics with the blue wave ― a term often used to describe a strong Democratic performance at the polls ― and invited a flood of mockery from big names including model Chrissy Teigen, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and comedian Sarah Cooper.