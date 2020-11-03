Marco Rubio Makes A Very Poor GIF Choice To Predict How Florida Will Vote

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) got a severe Twitter roasting on Tuesday after he made a prediction about GOP voter turnout in Florida using a GIF of a literal blue wave.

The Republican senator fired off an Election Day tweet saying his home state is seeing historic percentages of GOP voter participation. There has been strong voter turnout in multiple Republican-leaning Florida counties, as well as in Broward County, Florida’s largest Democratic stronghold, according to the Herald-Tribune.

Rubio then followed up with this:

In 2016 Republicans ended with a 0.6% turnout advantage in #Florida



Just wait until you see what it is this time pic.twitter.com/UvQ4ZgyfRT — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 3, 2020

Florida, which President Donald Trump won narrowly in 2016, is a critical state in the race between Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden. Polls and preliminary vote counts show it will be a tight contest again in 2020.

Rubio, who is prone to Twitter gaffes, baffled critics with the blue wave ― a term often used to describe a strong Democratic performance at the polls ― and invited a flood of mockery from big names including model Chrissy Teigen, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and comedian Sarah Cooper.

Sir, and I say this with all due respect, ur an idiot — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 3, 2020

Blue wave coming like... https://t.co/IUXLtxrnxH — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 3, 2020

lmao you suck at this. there are SO many photos of a flood and you chose a blue wave, you fuckin dork https://t.co/nhIDTT8BpI — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 3, 2020

Ummm...did you intentionally show a blue wave? Because I dont think it means what you think it means. pic.twitter.com/Rt0RuAAqY0 — Kurt "Mask Up, Vote Early" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 3, 2020

It’s too late to switch parties, sir.



Plus, we aren’t in the market for ludicrous popinjays. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 3, 2020

People mocking Rubio for posting a blue wave, but frankly those red wave gifs are terrifying pic.twitter.com/oWuUB5baUU — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) November 3, 2020

Do you know you posted a blue wave? — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 3, 2020

This might be your best tweet https://t.co/ejQYphqZQI — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 3, 2020

does he not know https://t.co/kgPduZKsmG — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) November 3, 2020

