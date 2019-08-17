POLITICS

Marco Rubio Shares Biblical 'Hotheads' Warning, Tweeters Point Out The Obvious

"So says he who is ensnared by his hotheaded and wrathful friends at the NRA and in the Oval Office," one Twitter user replied.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) sowed confusion on Twitter Friday when he posted a passage from the bible that warns people not to be friendly with hotheads or “associate with the wrathful.”

Many tweeters suggested Rubio was showing a startling level of unawareness with the post, given his support of President Donald Trump (who is prone to hotheaded outbursts on Twitter) and his association with the National Rifle Association.

Others, however, said Rubio could be subtly dinging Trump or that someone else was operating the account and was mocking the senator himself. A sampling of the responses are below:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Marco Rubio NRA Twitter Hotheads
CONVERSATIONS