Marco Rubio Gets Ripped For Criticizing Biden's 'Ivy League' Foreign Policy Team

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) took aim at President-elect Joe Biden’s new foreign policy team on Tuesday, claiming that their strong-on-paper résumés and Ivy League diplomas were far too “normal” for his liking.
Biden’s team includes multiple political veterans who served under former President Barack Obama, including former Deputy Secretary of State Tony Blinken, whom Biden has tapped to be his secretary of state.
In a tweet, Rubio implied that these cabinet picks were typical career politicians who would be “polite & orderly caretakers of America’s decline,” ultimately leaving the United States dependent on China.
While Rubio’s remarks regarding the education level of those on Biden’s team are not inaccurate — Blinken, for instance, graduated from Harvard University and Columbia Law School — many Twitter commentators pointed out that the Trump administration has plenty of Ivy League graduates as well.
This includes both Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner — whose father donated $2.5 million to Harvard — and the president himself, who frequently reminded whoever would listen during his presidential bid in 2016 that he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in 1968, after transferring there from Fordham University.
Rubio’s dig also ignores the notable fact that Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be the first U.S. president and vice president in 40 years to not have Ivy League degrees themselves. Biden graduated from the University of Delaware in Newark in 1965, and Harris graduated from Howard University in 1986.
Ironically, when trading insults with Rubio during the race for Republican presidential nominee in 2016, Trump repeatedly ridiculed “Little Marco Rubio” for being “just another Washington D.C. politician that is all talk and no action.” He also bragged about his Wharton status, claiming that one had to be “very smart to get into that school.”
“The Rubios of the world cannot get into that school, believe me,” the president said at the time.