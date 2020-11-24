Marco Rubio Gets Ripped For Criticizing Biden's 'Ivy League' Foreign Policy Team

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) took aim at President-elect Joe Biden’s new foreign policy team on Tuesday, claiming that their strong-on-paper résumés and Ivy League diplomas were far too “normal” for his liking.

Biden’s team includes multiple political veterans who served under former President Barack Obama, including former Deputy Secretary of State Tony Blinken, whom Biden has tapped to be his secretary of state.

In a tweet, Rubio implied that these cabinet picks were typical career politicians who would be “polite & orderly caretakers of America’s decline,” ultimately leaving the United States dependent on China.

Biden’s cabinet picks went to Ivy League schools,have strong resumes,attend all the right conferences & will be polite & orderly caretakers of America’s decline



I support American greatness



And I have no interest in returning to the “normal” that left us dependent on China — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 24, 2020

While Rubio’s remarks regarding the education level of those on Biden’s team are not inaccurate — Blinken, for instance, graduated from Harvard University and Columbia Law School — many Twitter commentators pointed out that the Trump administration has plenty of Ivy League graduates as well.

This includes both Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner — whose father donated $2.5 million to Harvard — and the president himself, who frequently reminded whoever would listen during his presidential bid in 2016 that he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in 1968, after transferring there from Fordham University.

Rubio’s dig also ignores the notable fact that Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be the first U.S. president and vice president in 40 years to not have Ivy League degrees themselves. Biden graduated from the University of Delaware in Newark in 1965, and Harris graduated from Howard University in 1986.

Dear @marcorubio: FYI, @realDonaldTrump went to an Ivy League school as well as a number of Trump’s cabinet officials and current senior @WhiteHouse staff. https://t.co/kFA3q3BlIO — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 24, 2020

Biden graduated from the @UDelaware, a state school. Harris graduated from @HowardU, a historically Black university. Trump graduated from @Penn, an Ivy League school. https://t.co/VBi1RC4uSm — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) November 24, 2020

For what it's worth, Biden has only named two Cabinet picks so far. One went to Harvard, the other to UC-Berkeley. Yellen, who might be Treasury, went to Yale. (And, unlike Donald Trump, neither Biden nor Harris went to an Ivy League school) https://t.co/JNqLwFiiry — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) November 24, 2020

You confirmed every single one of Trump's cabinet picks, and almost all of them went to Ivy League schools.https://t.co/E6opfCJKsM — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 24, 2020

Marco Rubio is accusing Biden's cabinet picks of having "strong resumes" and going to Ivy League schools. As opposed to Betsy DeVos's 12 yachts, foreclosure criminal and Yale grad Mnuchin and Yale grad and homophobe Ben Carson? Biden's picks are diverse, smart and accomplished — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) November 24, 2020

Don’t be jealous. You can try to get into an Ivy League school and go back to college for another degree, you abbreviated, infected dimple on the ass of competence. — roxane gay (@rgay) November 24, 2020

Funny how @marcorubio had no problems with all the Ivy League educated Bank, Telecom, Energy, Defense & Pharmaceutical executives that Donald Trump selected for *his* cabinet (and remember Mike Flynn?).

Nice to see hypocrisy is alive and well in the Republican Party. https://t.co/hbTd9d4jdG — J. Dice 🎲 (@jdice03) November 24, 2020

Ironically, when trading insults with Rubio during the race for Republican presidential nominee in 2016, Trump repeatedly ridiculed “Little Marco Rubio” for being “just another Washington D.C. politician that is all talk and no action.” He also bragged about his Wharton status, claiming that one had to be “very smart to get into that school.”

“The Rubios of the world cannot get into that school, believe me,” the president said at the time.