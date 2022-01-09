Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio was called out for coded anti-Semitism after he bashed “upscale liberals controlling the media” for the continued coverage of last year’s historic Jan. 6 insurrection.

Critics erupted after Rubio’s tweet on Friday clearly evoked the anti-Semitic trope that Jews control the media as he griped that the insurrection wasn’t like “Pearl Harbor or 9/11.”

Advertisement

The upscale liberals who control the media and Democrat party believe Jan 6th was another Pearl Harbor or 9/11



And the rest of America, including many Democrats, think they are nuts — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2022

It might not be the best time to antagonize voters. Democratic Florida Rep. Val Demings is running this year to unseat Rubio.

“Come on, lil’ Marco,” Rachel Vindman added, using Trump’s nickname for the Florida senator, “fly that race flag high! I hear your people are into that these days. Be LOUD and PROUD in your racism,” she urged sarcastically.

Upscale Liberals = Jews



Come on, lil' Marco, fly that race flag high! I hear your people are into that these days. Be LOUD and PROUD in your racism, @marcorubio https://t.co/Zn5MKQVxGA — Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) January 7, 2022

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter, Jaime, in the 2018 mass shooting at Florida’s Parkland High School, echoed Vindman. “Don’t hide behind your anti-Semitism, Marco,” he tweeted.

Advertisement

“As for 9/11, my brother died because of it. The main difference is January 6th was a terror attack by Americans, invited by people like you,” Guttenberg added.

.@marcorubio, when you say "upscale liberals who control media" who do you mean? Don't hide behind behind your anti Semitism Marco. As for 9/11, my brother died because of it. The main difference is January 6th was a terror attack by Americans, invited by people like you. https://t.co/66axsCr1HJ — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 7, 2022

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) didn’t bash Rubio for anti-Semitism, but did disparage his comment about Pearl Harbor. “What happened to you, man?” he asked Rubio.

Marco what happened to you man? You’re correct, it wasn’t like Pearl Harbor. Because after Pearl, America woke up and defeated fear. Now, leaders like you keep stoking it. You’re better than this. https://t.co/oDLc7Eyo54 — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) January 8, 2022

You realize Marco is talking about Jews below right? He's literally spreading Antisemitic tropes. A US Senator. https://t.co/oKh1pTaz6u — CappyinBoston03 (@RobertCap10) January 8, 2022

Some critics wondered why Rubio dramatically changed his perspective to be so dismissive of the Jan. 6 insurrection when he once blasted it as unpatriotic “anti-American anarchy.”

What happened to make Marco change his mind? pic.twitter.com/bJoYUf5e5v — Em (@emm_257) January 8, 2022

.@marcorubio



“For years to come, there are many people on the right, in the media and voters at large that are going to be having to explain and justify how they fell into this trap of supporting Donald Trump.”



- Sen. Marco Rubiopic.twitter.com/rxgRwAblVm — Hispanic Citizen (@US_Latino) January 7, 2022