Marco Rubio's Lame Joke About Biden And Neanderthals Backfires On Twitter

The general consensus among Twitter users appears to be that Sen. Marco Rubio﻿ (R-Fla.) spectacularly missed the mark with his attempted wisecrack about President Joe Biden and Neanderthals.

Biden sparked faux outrage among conservatives on Wednesday when he described as “Neanderthal thinking” the decision to lift mask mandates ― amid the coronavirus pandemic ― in states such as Texas and Mississippi.

Rubio chimed in Thursday with this “joke” on Twitter:

“I’m assuming this is satire. So hard to tell with people who suck at this,” responded “Star Trek” actor George Takei.

Other critics weighed in with their own takes on the alleged gag:

