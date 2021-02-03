Marco Rubio Blames Media For Marjorie Taylor Greene And Gets Humiliated

Sen. Marco Rubio may not be a huge fan of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her crackpot conspiracy theories, but he doesn’t want to criticize his fellow Republican’s conspiratorial views.
On Wednesday, one day before the House is set to vote on whether to strip the Georgia congresswoman of her committee assignments, the Florida senator apparently concluded that the media deserves the real blame for Greene’s political rise.
So, naturally, Rubio went on Twitter to attack the media for accurately reporting her past statements:
“Reporting that a politician believes in/flirts with conspiracy theories is legit, but the attention they get should be proportional to their ability to influence actual public policy.
“Don’t make them famous, help them raise money or elevate conspiracy theories.”
Rubio may have thought the tweet made him sound statesmanlike, but many Twitter users got another impression: that he won’t stand up to anyone.
One of the people criticizing the senator was gun safety activist David Hogg, who survived the 2018 mass shooting at a Florida high school only to be harassed by Greene.
Other Twitter users also slammed the senator.
But some people had questions. Lots of questions.
Some people pointed out Rubio’s history of hypocrisy.
Others thought Rubio had a point, but not in the way he intended.