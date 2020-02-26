Marco Rubio’s Weird ‘Reefer’ Taunt Becomes A New Democratic Rally Cry

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) lit up Twitter on Tuesday night with his unusual recap of the Democratic presidential debate.
Rubio, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump despite being saddled with the belittling nickname of “Little Marco,” attacked the notions of health care for everyone and better regulation of schools and utilities.
However, it was the last part of his slam that had Twitter flying high:
To some, the line called to mind the 2016 threat of “taco trucks on every corner” if Hillary Clinton were elected, made by Trump surrogate Marco Gutierrez.
Though the candidates debated marijuana legalization, none actually made a vow of “reefer for everyone” ― but on Twitter, many said it was a campaign promise worth keeping:
