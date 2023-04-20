Marco Rubio Roasted For Complaining About Unfixed Issue In State He’s A Senator Of

Does Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) need a reminder he works in the government?

If so, he should check Twitter. The Florida senator was raked over the coals on Wednesday after he posted a video griping about the gas shortage in South Florida.

“FOUR DAYS and they still can’t figure out how to get enough gasoline to South #Florida,” he tweeted alongside the clip, which didn’t offer any solutions or ideas.

As Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and other commenters noted, “the ‘they’ here is you.’”

“You work in the government,” Ocasio-Cortez added, offering Rubio a list of suggestions. “Like there is no way the Senator doesn’t have the Governor’s phone number. Try calling him! Find out what the problems are! Call the admin! Give people specific updates!”

Sir, the “they” here is you. You work in the government https://t.co/jOokqflCck — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 20, 2023

Like there is no way the Senator doesn’t have the Governor’s phone number. Try calling him! Find out what the problems are! Call the admin! Give people specific updates! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 20, 2023

Many Twitter users asked Rubio to contact Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who was in South Carolina for an event Wednesday ahead of an expected bid for the presidency in 2024.

The Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas have been dealing with major gas shortages this week after a storm last week brought torrential rain and flooding to the region, prompting disruption to the supply chain and a wave of panic-buying from consumers.

The senator received plenty of feedback:

They don’t send their best… — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 20, 2023

Seems like an issue for the governor of Florida. https://t.co/TSJbOHvOYg — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 20, 2023

It’s too bad Floridian’s don’t have any elected officials who aren’t more interested in waging manufactured culture wars than serving the urgent needs of their constituents. https://t.co/5qr97C342a — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) April 20, 2023

BREAKING: Area senator wishes he could find someone with some sort of power to fix this darn thing he’s doing nothing to fix https://t.co/6p04ud4QgN — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) April 20, 2023

And by "they", you actually mean YOU and DeSantis.



Repeat after me "Floriduh has bad leadership" https://t.co/hB8Bf3YKXH — "All I do is" Nguyen 🇺🇦☺️🇻🇳🌈 (@Nguyen_anime3) April 20, 2023

Florida is out of gas and DeSantis is busy attacking Mickey Mouse. https://t.co/0QZdcZVRE3 — P a u l ◉ (@ybarrap) April 20, 2023

Try electing a functional government.



It helps. https://t.co/Fuh0TXUxjG — James F. Love IV (@JamesFLoveIV) April 20, 2023

Umm, “they” and you may want to chat with @GovRonDeSantis. He was in South Carolina on Wednesday and he did mention #Florida while he was there. Just leave a message after the beep. #Florida https://t.co/FuiZb2Y82W — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) April 20, 2023

Are you taking into a mirror?

Live look: https://t.co/QBK0iqgiQt pic.twitter.com/HRivNHU0JM — Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) April 20, 2023

