Marco Rubio Roasted For Complaining About Unfixed Issue In State He’s A Senator Of

"Sir, the 'they' here is you. You work in the government," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted at the Florida senator.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Does Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) need a reminder he works in the government?

If so, he should check Twitter. The Florida senator was raked over the coals on Wednesday after he posted a video griping about the gas shortage in South Florida.

“FOUR DAYS and they still can’t figure out how to get enough gasoline to South #Florida,” he tweeted alongside the clip, which didn’t offer any solutions or ideas.

As Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and other commenters noted, “the ‘they’ here is you.’”

“You work in the government,” Ocasio-Cortez added, offering Rubio a list of suggestions. “Like there is no way the Senator doesn’t have the Governor’s phone number. Try calling him! Find out what the problems are! Call the admin! Give people specific updates!”

Many Twitter users asked Rubio to contact Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who was in South Carolina for an event Wednesday ahead of an expected bid for the presidency in 2024.

The Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas have been dealing with major gas shortages this week after a storm last week brought torrential rain and flooding to the region, prompting disruption to the supply chain and a wave of panic-buying from consumers.

The senator received plenty of feedback:

