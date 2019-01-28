Marco Rubio Calls Trump's National Emergency Wall Strategy A 'Terrible Idea'

Cracks are already appearing in a unified Republican strategy on how to handle President Donald Trump’s border wall.

On Sunday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said he doesn’t support Trump’s plan to declare a national emergency to build his wall along the southern border with Mexico.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea. I think it’ll be a terrible idea,” Rubio said on “Meet The Press.” “I hope he doesn’t do it.”

Rubio said he’d fight the president on an emergency declaration if it comes to that because he fears it would set a bad precedent.

It “doesn’t mean that I don’t want border security; I do,” Rubio said. “I just think that’s the wrong way to achieve it. It doesn’t provide certainty. You could very well wind up in sort of a theatric victory at the front end and then not get it done.”

The best route is to pass a law that “funds border security so we know it’s going to happen,” Rubio added.

He didn’t specify if such a measure must include dedicated funds for a wall.

Trump said Friday that if no deal was reached with the Democrats to build a wall he plans to declare a national emergency.

“If we can’t do that [deal], obviously we’re going to the emergency ― because that’s what it is, a national emergency,” Trump warned. “We are going to take care of our border. It’s going to be done.”