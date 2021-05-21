Marco Rubio Doesn't Finish Tweet And Twitter Users Fill In The Blank

Sen. Marco Rubio had social media on the edge of its tweet Friday.
The Florida Republican posted a tweet that looked like the beginning of a “serious” attempt to own those dang libs, and the media too!
Except Rubio didn’t finish his thought.
It’s possible Rubio was following a train of thought from an earlier tweet referencing tensions over the Israel-Palestine conflict, but the senator didn’t make that clear by connecting the cryptic tweet with the prior one.
Luckily, Twitter users attempted to help the senator by offering suggestions for how the incomplete tweet should end.
Some people seemed to be on Rubio’s wavelength.
But some people had questions.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Marco Rubio & Family