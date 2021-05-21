Marco Rubio Doesn't Finish Tweet And Twitter Users Fill In The Blank

Sen. Marco Rubio had social media on the edge of its tweet Friday.

The Florida Republican posted a tweet that looked like the beginning of a “serious” attempt to own those dang libs, and the media too!

Except Rubio didn’t finish his thought.

I wonder why the national media & congressional Democrats aren’t — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 21, 2021

It’s possible Rubio was following a train of thought from an earlier tweet referencing tensions over the Israel-Palestine conflict, but the senator didn’t make that clear by connecting the cryptic tweet with the prior one.

Luckily, Twitter users attempted to help the senator by offering suggestions for how the incomplete tweet should end.

...puppeteered by Trump like you are? https://t.co/RwP5CNyLkW — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) May 21, 2021

........traitors to our Democratic Republic like you and the GOP? — Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) May 21, 2021

Tweeting about SOUR, the debut album by Olivia Rodrigo https://t.co/f8qUo2KxV0 — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) May 21, 2021

The rest of us wonder why you are. https://t.co/BSpQc8iy1C — George Hahn (@georgehahn) May 21, 2021

...obsessing about Doctor Seuss?



...willing to forget that our country was attacked by insurrectionists bent on keeping a defeated president in power?



...focused more on how dark money is flooding American politics?



Come on. #FinishYourThoughtMarco. https://t.co/CWks8iwIye — Jeff Sites for Congress (@Sites4Congress) May 21, 2021

Some people seemed to be on Rubio’s wavelength.

an eternal question https://t.co/jQrgYZdtyg — Timothy Aeppel (@TimAeppel) May 21, 2021

makes u think https://t.co/z0L87seRwT — Max Steele (@maxasteele) May 21, 2021

But some people had questions.

did you get distracted? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 21, 2021

Is this a Mad Lib? https://t.co/XndF96RSnj — Moe Black’s brother, Fat Andy (@JohnDabkovich) May 21, 2021