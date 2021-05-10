Twitter Users Mock Marco Rubio For Pathetic Brag About Trump's New Blog

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is attempting to show off his bona fides to Donald Trump’s followers in order to raise campaign cash.

The senator sent out a fundraising email that noted he “was lucky enough to be one of his first posts,” referring to the former president’s new “communications platform” (aka a blog).

inbox: Sen. Rubio is raising money off of being one of the first pols mentioned on the new Trump "platform."



"I was lucky enough to be one of his first posts!" — Rick Klein (@rickklein) May 10, 2021

It’s a long, long way from 2016, when Rubio warned that Trump “would shatter the party and the conservative movement” and called him a “con artist.”

Even conservative groups have called out Rubio for his hypocritical groveling toward Trump, so it’s no surprise that Twitter users thoroughly mocked the senator’s brag.

"hey siri pls show me the most snivelingly obsequious performance today" https://t.co/vHnILRV1Kl — darth™ (@darth) May 10, 2021

Marco Rubio once said that Donald Trump is an erratic individual who couldn't be trusted with the nuclear codes and then made dick jokes about him. https://t.co/b8vZtEb4Dn — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 10, 2021

Somehow Rubio manages to become more and more pathetic as time goes on. https://t.co/TSfnalT35A — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) May 10, 2021

Hard to imagine a sadder email than that https://t.co/t8gx5ZTOAP — Cameron Peters (@jcameronpeters) May 10, 2021

Rubio attempted to reclaim the narrative, posting a biblical passage on his feed.

“If the world hates you, realize that it hated me first.”



John 15:18 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 10, 2021

That just made the senator’s political calculation even more obvious.

Someone just got back a 2024 GOP presidential primary poll. https://t.co/8a7goO8v6e — Max Steele (@maxasteele) May 10, 2021