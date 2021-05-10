Twitter Users Mock Marco Rubio For Pathetic Brag About Trump's New Blog

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is attempting to show off his bona fides to Donald Trump’s followers in order to raise campaign cash.
The senator sent out a fundraising email that noted he “was lucky enough to be one of his first posts,” referring to the former president’s new “communications platform” (aka a blog).
It’s a long, long way from 2016, when Rubio warned that Trump “would shatter the party and the conservative movement” and called him a “con artist.”
Even conservative groups have called out Rubio for his hypocritical groveling toward Trump, so it’s no surprise that Twitter users thoroughly mocked the senator’s brag.
Rubio attempted to reclaim the narrative, posting a biblical passage on his feed.
That just made the senator’s political calculation even more obvious.