Marcus Jordan Says A Wedding With Larsa Pippen Is 'In The Works'

During an appearance on the podcast “Pablo Torre Finds Out” on Tuesday, the younger Jordan, 32, said that a wedding for him and the “Real Housewives of Miami” star is “in the works.”

He said that the two had yet to nail down a date or location for the wedding, but that “it’ll happen.”

When asked whether he wants his dad to give a toast at a future ceremony, Marcus Jordan noted that he was the best man at his dad’s wedding, as well as at his brother’s wedding.

“So obviously, we’ll keep that tradition going, [are] my thoughts on it,” he said.

The son of the NBA Hall of Famer said that he hopes to have more than one ceremony — a private celebration with family and friends, in addition to a more public event.

At one point in the interview, Larsa Pippen, 49, discussed the public scrutiny surrounding her relationship, saying that she just wants to be happy.

“If you meet someone and you have a great connection with them, and they make you happy and you fall in love with them, then that’s what it is,” she said. “It’s not like we’re hurting anyone.”

Some people online have criticized Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s relationship given the intertwined history of both of their families.

Larsa Pippen, a reality TV star, was married to Scottie Pippen for over 20 years before they divorced in 2021. They share four children. Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan were famously an NBA duo during the Chicago Bulls dynasty in the 1990s. In recent years, though, they have both publicly spoken about their strained relationship.

In July, Michael Jordan appeared to express his disapproval of his son’s relationship with Larsa Pippen.

A video clip published by TMZ showed the NBA legend leaving a restaurant when a paparazzo asked him what he thought about the relationship. The Hall of Famer appeared to laugh before he was asked more directly if he approved of their romance.

“No,” he responded.

Larsa Pippen later said during an episode of the couple’s podcast, “Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan,” that the basketball legend’s remark “embarrassed” her.

But Marcus Jordan insisted that his dad was likely joking.