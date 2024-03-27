Marcus Jordan Seemingly Calls Out Ex Larsa Pippen With An Icy Remark

Marcus Jordan’s recent remarks suggest that another Jordan-Pippen feud might be underway.
Jordan, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, seemingly called out his ex, Larsa Pippen, in a since-deleted Instagram story post made on Tuesday.
“I wasn’t born last night,” the younger Jordan wrote in a text overlay of the post, according to People. “Rewriting history for clout is not cute.”
“Why give shorty a heart when she rather have press. Aaaaahhh that’s that nerve,” he added, seemingly referencing Chris Brown’s 2014 song “Loyal.”
Marcus Jordan’s remarks come the same week an episode of the “Amy and T.J.” podcast was released that featured Pippen discussing her relationship with him.
Their split was first reported last month; after briefly rekindling their romance, People reported last week that the couple had broken up again.
Representatives for Marcus Jordan and Pippen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Pippen said on “Amy and T.J.” that she got “clarity” about her relationship with Marcus Jordan after they recently spent some time apart due to her work obligations.
“I think when you’re alone, you kind of really either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy,” she said, adding, “I don’t think he’s my guy.”
Asked if their 16-year age gap had to do with the split — Pippen is 49 and Marcus Jordan is 33 — the “Real Housewives of Miami” star denied that age was a factor but said that the two were on different journeys.
“He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me,” she said, adding that she believes they’ll be “friends, eventually.”
Pippen was married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen for over 20 years before they divorced in 2021. The reality TV star had talked publicly about wanting to get married again after she began dating Marcus Jordan.
The two made their relationship official on Instagram in January 2023.
Some people had criticized their romance given the intertwined history of the Pippen and Jordan families.
Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan were a famous NBA duo during the Chicago Bulls dynasty in the ’90s. But in recent years, the basketball greats have both publicly spoken about their strained relationship.
Larsa Pippen defended her relationship with Marcus Jordan during an appearance on the “Tamron Hall” show in February last year, saying that she wasn’t concerned about Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan’s complicated history.
“I live my truth, I’m happy,” she said at the time.