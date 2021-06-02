New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman pledged to persevere through “adversity and racist undertones” after Arizona broadcaster Bob Brenly joked Tuesday about the do-rag under the player’s cap.

As Stroman worked on the mound in the fourth inning against the host Arizona Diamondbacks, Brenly, a former Diamondacks manager who is now a Diamondbacks announcer for Bally Sports Arizona, said: “Pretty sure that’s the same do-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets.”

mannn... why? comes out of nowhere and gets smartly totally ignored by his partner. pic.twitter.com/q810Azt1WK — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) June 2, 2021

“Onward and upward...through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all!” Stroman tweeted after the Mets lost 6-5 in 10 innings. He allowed 3 runs in six innings.

Onward and upward...through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all! 🗣 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 2, 2021

Stroman suggested he couldn’t call the broadcaster’s remark “blatant racism,” as another person tweeted, “because media will turn this against me somehow.” But he did retweet other commenters who condemned the comment.

“Those who talk down on you are already beneath you,” the pitcher added Wednesday morning.

A Diamondbacks rep told USA Today the team was investigating.

The team did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.