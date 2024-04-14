Maren Morris Silences Complaints Over Bringing Her Son To A Drag Show

Maren Morris majorly shut down critics after getting backlash for taking her son to a family-friendly drag event last year.
Morris talked about her commitment to the LGBTQ community on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Friday, where she told the host why she’s fine with people who don’t like her activism.
“If it costs me fans by standing up for people that truly need all the megaphoning, I am OK with you not being at the show,” the “My Church” singer said.
Morris also talked about performing with drag queens at a Nashville benefit concert last year and why she was fine having her 4-year-old son, Hayes, join her at the event.
“It was an all-ages show, so it was completely family-friendly,” she said of the concert, which was held to protest the slate of anti-LGBTQ legislation recently passed in Tennessee.
While Morris made it clear the drag performances were nothing risqué, some people took issue with the singer’s parenting choice and their complaints made their way online.
The native Texan had a response ready, taking to her Instagram story to write, “Ok this ‘save the children’ plea always seems to distract from what we’re actually talking about.”
“If you’re making the ‘exposure to children’ argument, there are a lot of gowns in Catholicism, makeup and powdered wigs in theatre historically worn by only men, Mrs. Doubtfire that charmed our childhoods… the list goes endlessly on.”
“Drag is centuries-long performance art and some drag is only for adults,” Morris went on. “The performance I referenced in this interview was a charity all-ages show to protest the unlawful drag ban in Tennessee that was rightfully overturned.”
The singer was equally outspoken at the March 2023 benefit.
While on stage, she told the crowd, “Yes, I introduced my son to some drag queens today. So, Tennessee, fucking arrest me.”