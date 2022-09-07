Singer Maren Morris Uses Tucker Carlson Insult To Raise $100K For Trans Groups

Tucker Carlson called singer Maren Morris a “lunatic country music person” for her allyship with trans people ― so she made merchandise with the phrase and raised over $100,000 for transgender groups.

It all started last month, when Morris called out Brittany Aldean, the wife of country star Jason Aldean, for an Instagram post that said: “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Advertisement

Following backlash to her post, Aldean doubled down with an even more transphobic take on her Instagram stories.

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils,” she said. “I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence.”

In a tweet about the comments, Morris reminded Aldean, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

While discussing the exchange on his Fox News program, Carlson dubbed Morris a “lunatic country music person” ― and the singer loved it:

Advertisement

She started selling T-shirts branded with the moniker and pledged her proceeds to Trans Lifeline and the GLAAD Transgender Media Program.

On Saturday, she said on Twitter that she’d raised more than $100,000.