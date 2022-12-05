Margaret Brennan Presses GOP Lawmaker Over Trump's Dinner, Constitution Post

CBS journalist Margaret Brennan pushed Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) for his take on former President Donald Trump’s call to terminate articles of the Constitution and his Mar-a-Lago dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes during a tense exchange on Sunday.

The congressman, who repeatedly pivoted to reference “the political process” during the interview, weighed in on Trump’s recent controversies including the former president’s response to the “Twitter files” leak and his dinner that also included Hitler-praising rapper Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Brennan noted that elected leaders swear to uphold the Constitution and asked Turner if Trump, as a presidential candidate, should have made his remark about terminating parts of the document. The Republican then got into a back-and-forth with the “Face the Nation” moderator.

“I vehemently disagree with the statement that Trump has made. Trump has made a thousand statements with which I disagree. There is a political process that has to go forward before anybody..,” Turner said.

“Constitutional conservatives are pretty clear about where they value the Constitution,” Brennan interrupted.

“Right, exactly,” Turner replied.

“Is there any scenario where suspending the Constitution...,” Brennan added.

“You do get to pick the questions but I do get to pick my answer,” Turner snapped back.

“I know. I’m trying to get you to answer the question I’m asking,” Brennan explained.

President Trump on his own social media platform called for the “termination” of the constitution while repeating his false 2020 election claims. When asked if this should disqualify Trump for reelection, Rep. Mike Turner says it's “not consistent with the oath we all take.” pic.twitter.com/hGpAjzLrrZ — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 4, 2022

Brennan later asked Turner about Trump’s dinner with Fuentes and Ye.

Trump has said he didn’t recognize Feuntes and later said Ye didn’t express antisemitism during the dinner, though he has not condemned antisemitism in speaking about the meeting. Israel’s returning prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has called on Trump to condemn antisemitism and said the former president’s inability to do so is unacceptable.

Turner said he condemned Fuentes and Ye. Brennan then pressed him on Trump’s storage of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s estate where the controversial dinner took place, and whether he had concern about unknown dinner guests being in the same place.

You can watch Turner’s response to Brennan’s question about the dinner below.