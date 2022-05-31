Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Are Engaged

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff at the Critics' Choice Awards in March. Michael Kovac via Getty Images

Nothing is truly official until it’s on Instagram — and Margaret Qualley has done just that.

People reported Monday that the “Maid” star was engaged to music producer Jack Antonoff. So, on Tuesday, Qualley took the speculation into her own hands — or, er, finger? — and posted multiple photos of herself sporting a new, shiny engagement ring while hugging Antonoff.

Advertisement

“Oh I love him!” she wrote as the caption to her post, and if that’s not confirmation of impending nuptials, we don’t know what else is.

The couple was first romantically linked last summer when they were spotted publicly doing things that people who are romantically linked tend to do (aka, kissing).

The two were relatively quiet about their relationship until earlier this year when the “Stars at Noon” star made things official on the ’gram by posting a photo of the pair at the Critics’ Choice Awards in March with the caption “Date night.”

Both Qualley and Antonoff have done their fair share of sampling romantic prospects within the Hollywood dating pool. Antonoff — who has been credited with influencing contemporary popular music by working with Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana Del Ray and Carly Rae Jepsen — dated Lena Dunham and just happened to be Scarlett Johansson’s prom date. Qualley has been romantically linked to Pete Davidson, which ensures she’s eaten at an Italian restaurant in Staten Island at least once in her life.

Advertisement