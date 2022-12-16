Margot Robbie's Childhood Prank On Her Babysitter Is Devil-Child Stuff

Margot Robbie was acting long before she got paid for it. (Watch the video below.)

The “Babylon” star on Thursday recalled scaring the bejesus out of a childhood babysitter by faking her own gruesome death.

She told host James Corden on “The Late Late Show” that she was a “very dramatic child” and immediately disliked the woman who had replaced her favorite babysitter.

The new caregiver cajoled her into taking a bath, prompting further resentment from Robbie, the “Barbie” actor recalled. So, she got a kitchen knife and drenched herself with ketchup, lying on the bathroom floor until the woman found her, she said.

It took 45 minutes, but she got her payoff.