Margot Robbie Breaks Out Iconic 1977 Barbie Doll Look At Golden Globes

Just when you thought Margot Robbie had already channeled all of Barbie’s best-known looks, the actor has a few more fashion tricks inspired by her blockbuster role up her sleeve.
Robbie turned up at the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday in a hot pink Armani Privé gown and tulle boa that paid tribute to 1977’s Superstar Barbie.
The actor accessorized the look with diamond jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz, including a 3-carat D Flawless ring featuring natural vivid pink diamonds, worth a reported $3 million.
Speaking to Variety’s Marc Malkin on the red carpet, Robbie quipped, “I just woke up and thought, ‘Maybe this would be appropriate tonight.’”
When asked if the look was reflective of her own superstar status, she added: “I actually do feel it tonight.”
Robbie is a Golden Globe nominee for her portrayal of the titular character in “Barbie,” and has spent much of the past year drawing from the iconic Mattel doll’s fashion arsenal.
“Barbie” is entering the 2024 awards season on a high note, with a total of nine nominations, including Best Director for Greta Gerwig, Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Ryan Gosling and three Best Original Song nominations.