Margot Robbie is ready to right some wrongs.

The “Wolf of Wall Street” actor spoke to Vanity Fair about photos of her that went viral earlier this year in which she was reportedly “crying” and “looking distressed” after visiting her friend Cara Delevingne’s home.

All was not as it seemed, Robbie told the magazine, and she even had to field questions from her mother, who called to ask if she and Delevingne were OK.

“I’m like, ‘First of all, yes and yes,’” the actor said, sounding “exasperated,” according to Vanity Fair.

Advertisement

“‘And second of all, I’m not at Cara’s house — I’m outside an Airbnb that I was renting for five days! And I’m not crying!’” she said. “I had something in my eye. I’m trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn’t get a hair outta my eye.”

While Robbie said she always wants to “correct” false narratives that surface, “you just can’t.” The actor said that sometimes all you can do is “look the other way.”

Mario Sorrenti photographs Margot Robbie for Vanity Fair's December 2022 issue. Mario Sorrenti/Vanity Fair

Hailey Bieber recently corrected a similar rumor that surfaced after she was photographed appearing to cry at the Met Gala in 2021.

Advertisement

After fans shouted “Selena” (referencing her husband Justin Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez), it looked like Justin mouthed “don’t cry” to Hailey, before the model put sunglasses on.

Though Hailey later said she had heard the “Selena” chants, she set the record straight on Alexa Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September.

“It wasn’t making me cry. Although it’s a very disrespectful thing to do towards anybody, I felt like I had something in my eye, that was [it],” Hailey said, getting animated. “See that’s what goes to show you how out of context things can be seen, when he’s, like, trying to help me.”