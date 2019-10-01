Margot Robbie Returns As Harley Quinn In New 'Birds Of Prey' Trailer

Looks like Harley Quinn is coming back to the big screen, but this time without a Joker.

That’s one of the things revealed in the first trailer for “Birds of Prey,” an upcoming DC Universe film centered around Margot Robbie’s popular villainess.

Quinn is not a solo act. The trailer shows Robbie’s character joining up with female DC favorites like the Huntress, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Black Canary, played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell.

As you can see from the video above, Quinn not only chops off her hair but reveals she has cut her boyfriend/master the Joker out of her life.

“The Joker and I broke up. I wanted a fresh start,” she says in the voice-over. “But it turns out, I wasn’t the only dame in Gotham looking for emancipation.”

Although Jared Leto ― who played the Joker in the first “Suicide Squad” film ― isn’t listed as a cast member, CinemaBlend.com speculates there will be an Easter egg suggesting Batman’s biggest foe is still part of the franchise.

“Birds of Prey” is scheduled to open in theaters Feb. 7.