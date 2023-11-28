Margot Robbie Pays Homage To 1964 Barbie With Classic Red Carpet Look

Margot Robbie perfectly channeled a Barbie-inspired retro look at the 2023 Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday.
The “Barbie” actor stunned in a black strapless gown by Prada that featured a sheer cape with a bow. She accessorized the look with large pearl earrings, a gold clutch and black peep-toe heels.
She teamed up with her stylist Andrew Mukamal to create the look, which was inspired by the 1964 “Black Magic Ensemble” Barbie doll.
Robbie explained to People in an interview on the award show’s red carpet that her retro look had ties to Ruth Handler, the creator of Barbie.
“This look was Ruth [Handler’s] — the creator of Barbies — favorite Barbie look,“ she said, after sharing that she didn’t have a favorite Barbie look of her own. “This is a Barbie from 1964 and Ruth Handler said it was her favorite.”
Robbie stars as the lead Barbie in the movie of the same name, which became the highest-grossing movie of 2023 after it hit theaters in July.
The actor rocked several show-stopping Barbie-inspired outfits during the press tour for the Greta-Gerwig-directed film, and has continued to wear more fun looks since the movie’s summer premiere.
Robbie, who also serves as a producer on the film, told The Associated Press earlier this month that she didn’t think it was likely that there will be a “Barbie” sequel, despite the movie’s massive box office success.
“Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next,” she said, adding that she believe’s the movie’s success proves that original films “can still hit huge at the box office.”
She added, “And just because there’s a female lead, doesn’t mean it’s not going to hit all four quadrants, which is, you know, I think a misconception that a lot of people still have.”