Margot Robbie To Presumably Rob Someone In 'Ocean's Eleven' Prequel

Collecting roles in beloved franchises like infinity stones, Margot Robbie is set to star in and produce an upcoming “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel.

On the heels of major buzz surrounding her roles in “Barbie” and a “Pirates of the Caribbean” spinoff, Robbie will team up once again with “Bombshell” director Jay Roach for a new entry in the blockbuster heist franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No additional details about the Warner Bros. film have been released, except that the project will be an “original ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ that is set in Europe in the 1960s” with a script from Carrie Solomon.

The film is still currently in development and has not been officially greenlighted by the studio, per the outlet, which notes that the “goal is to begin production spring 2023.”

Loosely inspired by the 1960 Rat Pack movie of the same name, “Ocean’s Eleven” hit theaters in 2001 with director Steven Soderbergh at the helm and a megawatt cast including George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts.

The film’s critical and commercial success paved the way for two more sequels from Soderbergh and a female-fronted spinoff “Ocean’s 8” in 2018, which starred Sandra Bullock as the sister to Clooney’s character, Danny Ocean.

In total, the franchise has grossed over $1 billion at the global box office, becoming a jewel in the Warner Bros. film slate.

As for Robbie, she has a slew of high-profile projects on the horizon.