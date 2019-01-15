Margot Robbie Has Great Reply To Anyone Wondering When She’ll Have A Baby

Margot Robbie does not have time for unsolicited questions about her uterus.

It seems “Mary Queen of Scots” star can really relate to her character in the movie, Queen Elizabeth I — a 16th-century monarch who famously did not conceive an heir, which creates a major point of contention in the film.

While speaking to Radio Times on Tuesday, the 28-year-old actress, who married British director Tom Ackerley two years ago, points out how society’s pressure on women to have children hasn’t changed much in approaching 500 years.

“I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract,” Robbie told Radio Times. “You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”

She added:

“Only women get asked that when they get married. Men don’t.”

So, there you have it everyone: Don’t ask women — married or not — when they’re going to have kids.

Because it’s none of your business and it’s just …