UCLA Gymnast's Viral Janet Jackson Floor Event Gets 'Luv' From Icon Herself

UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier received high praise for her floor routine from the superstar who inspired it. (See the video below.)

“#iLuvIT,” Janet Jackson gushed Thursday on Twitter after Frazier’s tribute to the pop star went viral.

Frazier wrote back to the “Nasty” legend that she woke up screaming in joy at the sight of the tweet. “I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU LIKE IT!!! YOU ARE WHY I LOVE TO DANCE.”

WOKE UP SCREAMING😭😭😭😭😭😭 I LOVE YOU 💓👑💫 I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU LIKE IT!!! YOU ARE WHY I LOVE TO DANCE✨ https://t.co/5Exo7QPy25 — margzetta (@IAmMargzetta) February 11, 2021

The junior combined turbocharged tumbling to Jackson music with choreography adapted from her iconic videos.

Here’s a comparison:

Frazier, a two-time All-American on the uneven bars, has been sharing the floor exercise spotlight in part with UCLA senior Nia Dennis. Dennis recently went viral for a routine that honored Black culture, earning a shoutout from former first lady Michelle Obama.

Frazier received a 9.925 for her Jackson homage during the Bruins’ Feb. 10 victory over visiting BYU.