Fox's Maria Bartiromo Seems Really Frustrated By Robust U.S. Economy

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo seemed really frustrated by good news about the U.S. economy Friday.
A new report from the Labor Department showed American employers had hired 303,000 workers in March, causing the unemployment rate to drop from 3.9% to 3.8%.
In addition, the jobless rate has come in under 4% for 26 months in a row, according to The Associated Press.
Sound like good news? Maybe, if you’re an average person who wants the country and its citizens to do well economically regardless of which party holds the White House.
But Bartiromo had a different take, and she spent part of Friday finding ways to poke holes in a report that stunned CNBC’s Rick Santelli and that CNN’s John Berman called “boffo.”
Journalist Aaron Rupar documented the Fox personality going through some things live on air and posted the clips to X, formerly Twitter.
At one point, Bartiromo asked if the very good numbers could be “too good.”
Conservative economist Stephen Moore tried to help Bartiromo’s case by suggesting that Donald Trump, the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee, deserves credit for the good report instead of incumbent President Joe Biden.
“I just wonder if maybe the market is pricing in a little bit, and employers too, the idea that maybe we’re going to get a new president in November,” Moore said.
As you might have expected, Bartiromo’s attempt to make good news look bad inspired a lot of social media schadenfreude.
But Moore’s sycophantic suggestion that Trump is the reason for the strong report really inspired mockery.