Maria Bartiromo Complains She's Losing Twitter Followers

Poor Maria Bartiromo. The Fox Business and Fox News personality complained Tuesday about losing followers on Twitter after her guest, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), called for conservatives not to “bow down to the woke mob.” (Watch the clip below.)

Hawley, a diehard fan of ex-President Donald Trump, has been harping about an imagined liberal plot to silence Republicans since a mob of Trump-supporting extremists ― stirred in part by Hawley himself ― attacked the U.S. Capitol. He lost a book contract because of his election denialism and wrote in a New York Post op-ed that he was being muzzled.

Bartiromo ― who had several tweets flagged by Twitter for “misleading” content about the election, Newsweek noted ― commiserated with Hawley in a segment on Fox News titled “The Left’s Censorship Obsession.”

“Yeah, I had ― right around the election ― 1 million followers on Twitter,” Bartiromo said. “Now I have under 900,000. Literally in a couple of weeks. I don’t know what’s going on there!”

Please say a prayer for Maria Bartiromo tonight 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YffMyVjXqH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2021

Bartiromo, whose Twitter following stood at 894,000 as of Wednesday morning, was likely feeling the effects of the social media company’s banning of QAnon conspiracy accounts earlier this month for spreading claims that could cause “offline harm” following the Capitol riot. Trump, who Bartiromo enthusiastically boosted on her shows, was banned from Twitter this month for promoting violence.

People on Twitter weren’t exactly feeling Bartiromo’s pain.

