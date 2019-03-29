Journalist Maria Ressa, Target Of Rodrigo Duterte, Arrested For Second Time This Year

The veteran reporter regularly warns of declining press freedom around the world, attributing it to the rise of propaganda and disinformation campaigns on social media platforms — particularly in the United States, where attacks and threats against members of the media have increased under President Donald Trump.

“Our problems in the Philippines are partly caused by your problems here,” she said in November, when accepting the Committee to Protect Journalists’ Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award in New York. “American social media technology platforms, once empowering, now weaponized against journalists, activists and citizens, spreading lies across borders; and, a president so much like ours whose attacks against the press — and women — give permission to autocrats — like ours — to unleash the dark side of humanity and extend their already vast powers with impunity, especially in countries where institutions have crumbled.”

CPJ condemned Ressa’s arrest in a statement.

“It is clear that the government is manipulating the law to muzzle and intimidate one of its most credible media critics. This egregious harassment must stop,” the organization said Friday.