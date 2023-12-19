Teen Attempted CPR On His Mother After Witnessing Her Fatal Shooting

An Illinois mother who was fatally shot in front of her children died at the hospital after her 14-year-old son attempted to save her life via CPR, the victim’s brother told CBS Chicago.
Maria Roque, 34, was identified by her family as the victim of a shooting incident that occurred on Dec. 13, at approximately 6:23 a.m.
Chicago Police Department does not identify victims, but the time and location of Roque’s death reported by several outlets matches a statement police made to HuffPost.
According to the Chicago Sun Times, citing a police report of the incident, Roque was outside her home when the shooter approached.
The shooter allegedly chased Roque as she ran away screaming and fired several shots in her direction, striking her in the shoulder, chest and thumb, according to the outlet.
Andres Roque, the victim’s twin brother, told CBS Chicago that Maria Roque’s children, age 8 and 14, watched their mother gunned down by the shooter. The oldest child then attempted to save her life.
According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police said the incident appears to be domestic-related and no one is in custody.
In a fundraiser launched to offset funeral expenses, family members described Roque as a “a hardworking mother who always put her children first” and who escaped an abusive relationship.
“Maria had very recently taken brave steps towards escaping a dangerous domestic situation, hoping to bring herself and her children to more safety and peace,” the family wrote. “Her love as mother, selflessness, honor and courage will continued to be celebrated.”
According to court records cited by the Chicago Sun Times, Roque had filed an order of protection against an ex-boyfriend, which he violated when he called her.
A warrant for the ex-boyfriend’s arrest was issued a day before the fatal shooting, according to the outlet.
Need help? In the U.S., call 1-866-331-9474 or text “loveis” to 22522 for the National Dating Abuse Helpline.