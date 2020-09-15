Fierce hits weren’t just happening on “Monday Night Football.”

After the broadcast of the Pittsburgh Steelers-New York Giants game, ESPN reporter Maria Taylor blasted a Chicago radio host for suggesting she had dressed like an Adult Video News Awards presenter.

“NFL sideline reporter or a host for the AVN annual awards presentation?” Dan McNeil of 670 The Score had tweeted Monday evening alongside a photo of Taylor. He later deleted the remark, but it was screen-grabbed.

Chicago radio host Dan McNeil (Chicago’s 670 The Score) suggests NFL Sideline Reporter Maria Taylor’s outfit is appropriate for adult film awards show.



“NFL sideline reporter or a host for the AVN annual awards presentation?” Dan McNeil tweeted. pic.twitter.com/3XaUEIYchb — Writing and Multimedia Services (@FourteMedia) September 15, 2020

Addressing McNeil as “Danny Dearest,” Taylor hit back hard on Twitter.

“If you would like to continue making sexist comments about me...please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I’ll be hosting tomorrow night,” she tweeted.

She then encouraged women to “wear whatever you feel confident in!”

Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me...please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I’ll be hosting tomorrow night. Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in! @670TheScore @DannyMac670 https://t.co/bN0H582isU — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) September 15, 2020

McNeil’s brand of chauvinistic nonsense is nothing new, of course.

“I still get tweets to go back in the kitchen,” Tina Cervasio, a sports reporter for Fox’s New York affiliate, told “The Power of Sports” author Michael Serazio for Quartz: “They’re worried about color of hair and how a woman looks. … If I was as fat and bald as [some male sportscasters], I would not have that job.”

The NFL Network’s Kim Jones added: “I’ve gotten tweets that the only reason I have a job is because of my looks; I’ve also gotten plenty more tweets that, you know, I’m an unattractive reporter who shouldn’t be on television.”

McNeil’s station did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.