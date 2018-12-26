Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Looks Like It Just Broke Another Record

Mariah Carey’s popular Christmas hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is still a holiday juggernaut decades after its release.

The song from Carey’s 1994 album “Merry Christmas” soared to the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s global top 200 chart on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Advertisement

Carey’s modern classic had 10.8 million streams on Monday, according to the streaming service. That’s more than the 10.4 million times listeners streamed “SAD!” by the late rapper XXXTentacion on June 19, the day after he was killed. That had been a single-day record for Spotify, Billboard reported at the time.

Spotify did not immediately confirm whether Carey holds the new record.

The Grammy-winning singer couldn’t seem to believe the news.

“Wait... What?!” Carey wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Carey’s hit became the highest-charting holiday song in 60 years on the Billboard Hot 100.