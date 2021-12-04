Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Makes History With Diamond Status

Mariah Carey’s 1994 Christmas hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” continues to spread holiday cheer year after year.

And this week it made history too, becoming the first holiday song to be certified diamond in recorded music history, the Recording Industry Association of America announced on Friday.

Songs or albums reach diamond status when they’ve sold at least 10 million units, according to RIAA requirements.

Carey’s holiday song has hit quite a few milestones since its release 27 years ago.

In 2019, the song became the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever. The holiday hit soared to the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s global top 200 chart on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day the year prior.

Carey helped to memorialize the Christmas classic by releasing a new music video for it in 2019. She also released a mini-documentary about the history of the song on Amazon Music that same year.

Mariah Carey performs during the opening show of "Mariah Carey: All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the Beacon Theatre on Dec. 5, 2016, in New York City. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

The Christmas queen celebrated the song reaching diamond status in an Instagram post on Friday showing her holding the Diamond Award.