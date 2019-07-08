Mariah Carey Just Won The Bottle Cap Challenge -- With Her Voice

Mariah Carey showed off her black-belt voice in the viral Bottle Cap Challenge on Sunday.

Following a run of social media videos featuring celebrities kicking off the tops of bottles martial-arts style, Carey hit one of her legendary high notes to accomplish the feat. No contact required. (See the clip below.)

Even though it looks like the video had some editing help, Mimi’s kick of humor earned her major props on Instagram.

“Hilarious!!!” ex-husband Nick Cannon said in the comments. “This is what they call a win,” Ruby Rose of “Batwoman” wrote. Singer Rita Ora offered similar praise: “You win hands down.”

And feet down, too.

In case you’ve missed this challenge, watch action star Jason Statham and singer John Mayer do it another way: