Bryan Tanaka Confirms Split From Mariah Carey After 7 'Extraordinary Years'

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have broken up, the dancer and choreographer confirmed on Tuesday.
“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” Tanaka wrote on Instagram.
“Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”
Tanaka mentioned the pop superstar’s 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, adding: “I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture.”
He requested privacy and respect, and thanked fans for their support.
“I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters,” he wrote.
Here is the statement in full:
Carey has not commented publicly on the split.
Rumors of the breakup have been swirling for weeks, after Tanaka appeared not to be present at the singer’s recent “Merry Christmas to One and All” tour and reportedly did not join her on a holiday trip to Aspen, Colorado.
The two first met in 2006, when Tanaka joined Carey’s tour, “The Adventures of Mimi,” as a backup dancer. He went on to become her creative director.
They got together in 2016, after Carey’s split from her ex-fiancé, Australian billionaire James Packer.
Carey was previously married to TV personality Nick Cannon, the father of her two children.