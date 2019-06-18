Mariah Carey Birthday Cake Request Goes Awry After Hilarious Misunderstanding

Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey and famed scientist Marie Curie became unlikely Twitter trending bedfellows this week following a mix-up over cake.

Toronto-based novelist Harriet Alida Lye revealed on Twitter how her cousin in England, Siobhan Casey, had asked her colleagues at the HOPE for Chronic Conditions charity for a Carey-themed sweet treat to mark her special day.

But, well, they misheard:

My cousin in England told her colleagues she wanted a Mariah Carey birthday cake. They misunderstood, and is the cake they made her instead. It’s Marie Curie, looking very festive. pic.twitter.com/LMHJnMATqD — Harriet Alida Lye (@harrietalida) June 14, 2019

Yep.

They reportedly baked a cake featuring the 18th- and 19th-century Nobel Prize-winning scientist known for her pioneering research on radioactivity instead of the world-famous singer of the holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Casey’s reaction appeared to be quite the picture:

Siobhan’s reaction to seeing the Marie Curie cake. She’s a volunteer secretary for this local charity. pic.twitter.com/XeO2kNnsUs — Harriet Alida Lye (@harrietalida) June 17, 2019

Lye didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further information.

But her tweets inevitably went viral and even caught the attention of Carey herself, who took the blunder with good humor:

This could've been me if only I hadn't failed remedial math 🤦‍♀️ happy birthday Siobhan!! 😘 https://t.co/Ffz69lTRkc — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 15, 2019