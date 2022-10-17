Mariah Carey Lights Up Twitter With 2-Word Tease From Her Bubble Bath

Mariah Carey has a message for fans waiting for her to signal the start of the holiday season.
“Not yet,” the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” diva said in the conclusion of a series of messages posted on Twitter from her bubble bath:
Carey has played the “not yet” game on her social media channels for several years running.
While some wait until after Thanksgiving to kick off the Christmas season, Carey likes to begin the moment Halloween ends, as this video from midnight on Nov. 1 last year shows:
But not everyone is celebrating with her this year: Carey is trying to trademark “Queen of Christmas,” and while she might have a strong claim to the title, at least two other divas have objected.