Mariah Carey Drops Holiday Bombshell On First Of November

"It's time!"

And on the first day of November, pop star Mariah Carey declared with this funny tweet that it was now OK to get into the holiday spirit:

Carey ― now somewhat synonymous with the holiday season due to the ongoing popularity of her 1994 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” ― had for weeks teased fans over when it would be acceptable:

Carey dropped the holiday bombshell after celebrating Halloween:

