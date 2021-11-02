Mariah Carey, Christmas Warrior, Responds To A Texas Bar That Banned Her Holiday Hit

Forget about Thanksgiving, because Her Majesty Mariah Carey, Queen of Yuletide Earworms, hath officially deemed the day after Halloween to be the beginning of the Christmas season.

Which means anyone who wants to play her holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on loop from Nov. 1 until eternity Dec. 25 should feel free to do so without judgment.

Due to this, Carey had quite a reaction when she noticed a photo of a sign that went viral on Twitter.

The sign, which The Washington Post reports is taped up at the Stoneleigh P bar in Dallas, attempts to take the spirit out of Carey’s most festive fans by informing them that her song will be “skipped” on the jukebox if played before Dec. 1.

After that date, “the song is only allowed one time a night,” the sign reads, which doesn’t seem fair, because for some Carey fans that’s clearly all they want for Christmas.

The viral photo of the bar’s sign went even more viral after one Twitter user reposted it with the caption: “is this the war on Christmas I’ve heard about?” This version of the post made its way to Carey, and Santa’s favorite soldier had a very funny response.

But Carey didn’t stop there. On Nov. 1, she posted a video of herself in her glitteriest holiday garb smashing jack-o’-lanterns with a candy cane bat to let the masses know “it’s time” to noel to the nines.

As for the Dallas dive bar that started this whole festive fiasco, the general manager insisted to CNN that she’s no Grinch. She said she does not “hate Mariah Carey and I don’t hate Christmas.”

It’s just that Carey’s song was getting played too frequently, and it drives the staff bananas, she said. And the sign, which she said was intended to be lighthearted, had been put up in the bar for the last few years.

And not everyone is against the anti-Mariah mandate:

