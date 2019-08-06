Mariah Carey on Monday appeared to throw subtle shade at President Donald Trump in a caption for photos of herself with Hillary and Bill Clinton.

“An honor to meet President Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton!” the singer tweeted along with the pictures, reportedly taken at Barbra Streisand’s concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday.

“Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for our country,” she added.

An honor to meet President Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton! 😊 Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for our country. ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uPj1WXQjnm — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 6, 2019

Former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton beat Trump in the popular vote, but lost the Electoral College, in the 2016 election.

Carey’s post was well-received by many of her fans online:

