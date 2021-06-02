Mariah Carey Calls Her Rachel Hairdo Attempt 'Sad,' But Jennifer Aniston Disagrees

Mariah Carey recently cast doubt on her past attempt at “The Rachel” — the popular 1990s hairstyle made famous by Jennifer Aniston — but the “Friends” actor herself celebrated the look.

Over the weekend, the five-time Grammy-winning singer posted a throwback photo of herself in a black and white dress holding a microphone. Carey commented on her hairstyle in the picture, writing with a laughing-face emoji in the caption that it was her “sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo.”

But Aniston didn’t think the look was sad at all.

“LOVE IT,” The “Friends” actor commented on the post.

Carey’s look also garnered support from other commenters, including a co-sign from Kerry Washington, who wrote: “Nailed it!!!!!”

Aniston memorably debuted the hairdo on “Friends” as her character Rachel Green. The look, created by hairstylist Chris McMillan, became popular even though Aniston has since admitted she had a hard time maintaining the ’do herself.

Fans of the TV sitcom have recently had the opportunity to marvel at Rachel Green’s signature look.

The cast came back together for a “Friends” reunion that premiered on HBO Max last week.