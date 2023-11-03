Mariah Carey Wakes Up Jimmy Kimmel In Bed For Way More Than Pillow Talk

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Mariah Carey has a very festive bedside manner. The pop diva woke up Jimmy Kimmel at his home to welcome the holiday season with her hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” (Watch the video below.)

Carey was joined by Santa Claus and a few others who showered him with confetti in the clip, which aired Thursday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“You love this and you know it,” she told the groggy talk show host.

Apparently he did.

“I’m like laying there, and I’m like, something smells good and it was you, it turns out,” he said.

The five-time Grammy winner is going hard on the holiday cheer already.

Earlier this week she transitioned from Halloween to Christmas in a video, emerging from a block of ice to frolic to “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”