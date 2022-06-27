Mariah Carey Brings Big, Big Energy to Latto's 2022 BET Awards Performance

Mariah Carey (left) and Latto perform at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday, June 26 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello via Associated Press

The 2022 BET Awards was a big, big night for Atlanta rapper Latto.

The 23-year-old “Soufside” rapper won the Best New Artist award, clinching the first BET Award of her career.

“I’m so grateful. If you know me and my story...it’s been a long time coming. I’m so appreciative,” she said in her acceptance speech.

Later that evening, she performed her hit single “Big Energy,” which features a sample of Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy.”

The original version of the song was the lead single of her sophomore album “777.” The remix features Mariah re-singing the vocals.

Latto accepts the Best New Artist award presented by Sprite onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin via Getty Images

Carey joined Latto onstage, walking out in a regal black gown. With a whistle tone that broke the sound barrier, cheers erupted from the audience.

At the end of their performance, Latto is seen handing Carey a bouquet of flowers.

Fans on social media shared their shock by the guest appearance.

One user wrote, “It’s Brandy saying “THAT’S MY DAWG” when Mariah finished performing! She betta STAN!”

Another tweeted, “Mariah Carey is so ICONIC she doesn’t need to dance. She just needs to be carried around on that stage, use those golden pipes and use dem fingers to flutter. What a woman I stan.”

