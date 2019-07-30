Mariah Carey Sends Lil Nas X Love After 'Old Town Road' Broke Her Song's Record

Mariah Carey celebrated Lil Nas X by sending him a touching message of support after his popular hit, “Old Town Road,” surpassed a decades-old Billboard record previously held by her song with Boyz II Men, “One Sweet Day.”

The music icon shared a post on Instagram on Monday congratulating the 20-year-old Atlanta native whose country trap song recently broke a record for having the longest-running streak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in history. “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus spent 17 weeks at the top spot.

Carey’s 1995 hit with Boys II Men, “One Sweet Day,” previously broke the Billboard record with 16 weeks at No. 1, the music news outlet reported. In 2017, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” featuring Justin Bieber matched the record, also spending 16 weeks at the top of the Hot 100 chart.

“We’ve been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many,” Carey wrote in an Instagram caption that accompanied an image depicting her passing a torch to Lil Nas X. “Keep living your best life!”

She continued, “‘One Sweet Day’ will always hold a special place in my heart and I want to thank anyone who’s ever told me how this song has affected them and their loved ones.”

Lil Nas X’s original “Old Town Road,” which was released in December of last year, sparked wide conversations about race and country music after Billboard pulled the song from its country chart in March. Billboard released a statement at the time saying its decision had to do with the song not embracing “enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.”

In a show of support, veteran country star Cyrus collaborated with Lil Nas X to release a remix to the song weeks later. The duo later dropped a music video for the popular hit in May.

Congratulations my friend @LilNasX You sir are what ya call a "game changer ". Love ya man. You are a light. #shine pic.twitter.com/PxR4cStdjF — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) July 29, 2019

Lil Nas X responded to Carey’s congratulatory note on Twitter, calling the singer’s message “unreal.”

“Wowwww thank you so much Mariah!” he wrote. “You are a legend and an icon and I’m blessed to even have you acknowledging me right now! Growing up to your music & now having you talk to me directly is unreal!”

wowwww thank you so much mariah! you are a legend and an icon and i’m blessed to even have you acknowledging me right now! growing up to your music & now having you talk to me directly is unreal! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/b9v5JEmFIy — nope (@LilNasX) July 30, 2019