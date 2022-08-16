Diva War! Glitter Flies As Mariah Carey's Move Hits Sour Note With Rival Queens

In this 2019 file photo, Mariah Carey performs "All I Want For Christmas Is You" at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Mariah Carey wants to be known as the “Queen of Christmas,” and might have a strong claim for the title given her inescapable holiday hit.

However, at least two other singers say that crown belongs to them, including a rival diva who recorded a season-defining track years before Carey was even born.

Variety reported that Carey is trying to trademark “Queen of Christmas,” not only embracing a nickname she once rejected but also giving her exclusive use on a wide range of merch.

Darlene Love, singer of the classic 1963 tune “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” objected to the move on Facebook.

“David Letterman officially declared me the Queen of Christmas 29 years ago, a year before she released ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’” Love wrote, referring to how she sung the tune on Letterman’s late-night show every year for decades.

“At 81 years of age I’m NOT changing anything,” she added. “I’ve been in the business for 52 years, have earned it and can still hit those notes! If Mariah has a problem call David or my lawyer!!”

Singer Elizabeth Chan, who focuses almost exclusively on Christmas songs, has been calling herself the “Queen of Christmas” for years, and has filed a declaration of opposition to the trademark application.

“I feel very strongly that no one person should hold onto anything around Christmas or monopolize it in the way that Mariah seeks to in perpetuity,” Chan told Variety. “That’s just not the right thing to do. Christmas is for everyone. It’s meant to be shared; it’s not meant to be owned.”

Carey filed for the trademark in March 2021; it was published for opposition just last month.

The filing includes the title’s use on a range of merchandise including songs, cosmetics, clothing, dog clothing, food and drinks ― and, of course, Christmas tree decorations.