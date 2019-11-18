There’s no masking that Mariah Carey’s son Moroccan just pulled one marvel of a move on Ryan Reynolds.

The lad apparently creeped up on “unsuspecting” “Deadpool” actor Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively ― looking like the box office-conquering superhero.

“Rocky snuck up on an unsuspecting couple wearing a Deadpool mask. Will they ever recover?” Carey wrote in a Sunday Instagram, which featured the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer with 8-year-old Moroccan, aka Rocky, his twin sister Monroe and the celebrity pair.

Reynolds replied in the comments to the post: “Whoa. My vision board became a photo.”

That’s how worlds can collide when your mom is a long-reigning pop diva who knows how to have a good time with her kids.

Now Rocky ought to angle for a wherever-you-want shopping spree with his singing superstar mama, like his sister enjoyed.